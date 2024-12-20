‘His life could have been saved’: Uncle of Cong worker who died during Lucknow protest

The uncle of the 28-year-old Congress worker who died during the party’s protest in Lucknow said his nephew's life could have been saved had the people in the party office paid attention. Congress workers pay tribute to party worker Prabhat Pandey who was allegedly killed during a protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in Kanpur, (PTI)

Prabhat Pandey, a native of Gorakhpur, died during the Congress protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Manish Pandey, the deceased's uncle, said that he received a call from the Congress office on Wednesday informing him that his nephew was lying unconscious.

"Congress workers took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Had people there paid attention, his life could have been saved. According to the post-mortem examination report, both of his (Prabhat Pandey’s) lungs had become blocked. Due to suffocation, he was unable to breathe, and he died as a result,” Manish Pandey said.

Pandey also said that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had called him to express his condolences. “However, condolences will not suffice. My child (nephew) has gone,” he said.

Prabhat, the Youth Congress secretary, had been staying with his uncle in Lucknow.

Following the arrival of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai to pay his respects, his funeral descended into chaos on Thursday. In a furious reaction, the locals accused Rai of using the tragedy for political purposes.

Rai has stated that Prabhat's death was caused by “police brutality”.

"Prabhat Pandey was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj in an unconscious condition from the Congress office. The doctors declared him dead on arrival," DCP (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi said.

"According to doctors, there were no visible injury marks on his body," he added.

Police have filed a formal complaint (FIR) and said that more legal action will be taken.

Congress leaders have vehemently denounced the use of force by police on party workers during Wednesday's rallies in Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI