Hisar: In bid to save child, grandparents also drown in water tank with him

The grandparents of a four-year-old boy, who fell in a water tank in Mehjat village of Hansi subdivision in Hisar district on Tuesday, jumped into the tank to save him, but all three of them drowned.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Kumar( 4), his grandfather Ram Swaroop (50), and grandmother Prempati Devi (47).

Virbhan Singh, father of Yogesh, told the police that his father Ram Swaroop has taken a kinnow orchard on lease. On Tuesday, Ram Swaroop was working in the orchard while his grandson Yogesh was playing near an open water tank built in the orchard to store water. The boy suddenly got slipped and fell into the tank.

“Watching Yogesh drowning, Ram Swaroop first jumped into the tank to save him. Hearing their shouts, his wife Prempati also jumped in to save them. But all three of them got drowned,” Virbhan stated in the police statement.

He added that his wife Rekha, with the help of some villagers, took the trio out of the water tank and rushed them to civil hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police later sent their bodies to the Hansi general hospital for postmortem. They started investigations into the matter. A pall of gloom descended on the village as the news of three deaths spread.

Villagers said Yogesh was the only child of Virbhan and Rekha.