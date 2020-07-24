e-paper
India News / Historic first: Puri Rath yatra chariots won't be dismantled this year

Historic first: Puri Rath yatra chariots won’t be dismantled this year

The three chariots are dismantled after the Rath Yatra every year and new ones are constructed for the next year’s procession.

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 10:00 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The chariots of Balabhadra, Subhadra and Jagannath at the Gundicha temple during the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Odisha, in June.
The chariots of Balabhadra, Subhadra and Jagannath at the Gundicha temple during the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Odisha, in June.(Arabinda Mohapatra/HT Photo)
         

The three chariots used in the Rath Yatra at Puri this year would be preserved and not dismantled liked the previous years.

Chief administrator of Sri Jagannath temple Dr Krishan Kumar said the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra would be placed at Jagannath Ballav mutt for public viewing. “A proposal to preserve the chariots was adopted at the joint meeting of the temple managing committee and Chhatisha Nijog,” said Kumar. The mutt is functionally connected with the temple.

For the first time in the history of Rath Yatra, no devotees were allowed to go to Puri both on June 23, the day the three chariots were pulled out from the main temple and taken to Gundicha temple. Similar curbs were in place July 4 too when these chariots were pulled back as per the orders of the Supreme Court to check the spread of Covid-19.

Officials said the three chariots would serve as a monument of a historic Rath Yatra that took place without devotees, the most intrinsic part of the festival.

The three chariots made out of over 13,000 cubic ft timber are dismantled after the Rath Yatra every year and new ones are constructed for the next year’s procession. The wood of the chariots is used in Jagannath temple kitchen to cook the ‘Kotha Bhoga’.

Rajasthan high court's crucial order on Team Pilot's petition shortly
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
'I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops', says his wife
UP journalist killed by goons complained to cops, was shot dead 2 hours later: Kin
LIVE: 375 new cases push Rajasthan's Covid-19 tally to nearly 34,000
'I had to convince her that I am not sick': Kohli on his mother's concerns
