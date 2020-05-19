2 Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Nawa Kadal

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 14:19 IST

Two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in a gun battle with security forces on Tuesday in Nawa Kadal locality of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

Two weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site, according to the spokesperson.

Three security force personnel were also injured during the operation, which is still underway, an officer said.

The operation began around midnight when personnel of the state police and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) encircled a cluster of houses in the dense neighbourhood of the city.

Local residents said they heard an exchange of fire in the locality around midnight.

Mobile internet service in the city has been suspended as a precautionary measure, officials said.

“#Encounter has started at #Kanemazar #Nawakadal area of #Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir zone police had tweeted earlier.