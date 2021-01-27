Home minister takes stock of situation in urgent meet
- Shah directed that additional central paramilitary forces be deployed in Delhi with immediate effect and individuals and groups behind the Red Fort seize be brought to justice.
As groups of stick-wielding farmers on Tuesday clashed with the police and forced their way inside the iconic Red Fort to hoist a flag, Union home minister Amit Shah convened an urgent review meeting with senior officials, including home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava and Intelligence Bureau director Arvind Kumar to assess law and order in the National Capital Region.
Shah directed that additional central paramilitary forces be deployed in Delhi with immediate effect and individuals and groups behind the Red Fort seize be brought to justice, people familiar with the development said. The home minister was supposed to join his colleagues at the President’s ceremonial At Home event, which is a biannual gathering of ministers, diplomats, top bureaucrats in the lawns of Rashtrapati Bhawan after Republic Day and Independence Day, but had to skip it due to the situation that was unfolding.
One of the officials cited above said intelligence agencies as well as the foreign ministry are particularly concerned over farmers hoisting a flag from the staff of Red Fort, from where India’s Prime Minister usually unfurls the national flag every year on Independence Day. In particular, the concerns were triggered by several Pakistani twitter accounts celebrating the incident. One of the handles purportedly belonged to All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), founded by former Pakistan President Pervez Musharaff, which said the flag hoisted by farmers was as a ‘Khalistani flag’. The claim could not be verified but agencies began monitoring social media.
The government also decided to suspend internet for 12 hours at the five border points where protesters gathered - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi.
One of the officials said that additional 1,500 to 2,000 paramilitary forces’ jawans are being deployed in Delhi. Around 4,500 paramilitary personnel were already deployed for law and order duties before the Republic Day along with the Delhi Police.
Delhi Police had given permission to the farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws to conduct their tractor rally on some pre-selected routes but several groups deviated, determined to reach the heart of the Capital.
The umbrella body of 41 farmers union, protesting against the laws since November 28 at Delhi borders, distanced itself from what they said were acts by anti-social elements.
According to a second security official, the challenge for them was to move farmers out of the Red Fort and from their protest points inside the city to acceptable areas of protest. They wanted to achieve this in a manner that would be firm and yet peaceful. When asked if there had been any laxity in security, an official of the Intelligence Bureau said farmers had backed out of undertakings they had given. “This wasn’t the first time that the farmers had resorted to a form of violence. When they were first trying to come to Delhi at the beginning of the agitation, they had broken barriers then too,” said the official, asking not to be named.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smaller crowd, masks mark Republic Day celebrations
- While more than 100,000 people attended the parade during the previous years, with Covid-19 norms in place on Tuesday, the crowd was limited to 25,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders condemn violence, Opposition seeks repeal of laws
- The Opposition, including the Congress, alleges that the government rushed the farm laws without proper discussion in Parliament. The Centre, however, says the reforms will lead to new opportunities in agriculture trade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House canteen dishes out new menu, hikes prices
- The parliament canteen, now run by ITDC will offer as many as 58 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from January 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discussing a possible route for Amarnath via Kargil: Prahlad Patel
- Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel said government is addressing the lack of adventure sports equipment in Kargil.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rally to langar: Peaceful stir held across 20 states
- In contrast to the violence seen in the Capital, farmers held peaceful rallies across the country to protest against the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Rajpath, many firsts in the shadow of a pandemic
- India put on display its war machines at a time when the country is locked in a tense border stand-off with China.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' tractor rally: Dark day for the Republic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union leaders make appeal, divert blame after anarchy reigns
- The chaos and violence have raised questions about the future of the two-month-long agitation of farm unions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Macron, Johnson and Morrison send video messages on Republic Day
- Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a letter sent to her Indian counterpart, conveyed her greetings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Western Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29
- Tuesday's decision to operate all trains comes a day after a meeting to resume local train services for all passengers was chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Farmer organisations not in control of agitation now': Haryana CM
- Khattar said that unsavoury events on Tuesday deserved to be condemned in the strongest words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNSC: India welcomes elections in Palestine, calls for free, fair polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland Governor puts NSCN in line of fire in Republic Day speech
- Governor RN Ravi said 'politics by gun' has stonewalled efforts to resolve the Naga political issue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders meet to discuss violence in Delhi, farmers' agitation
- No details were shared about the meeting, although a functionary said the party sees similarities in Tuesday’s protests with last year's anti-CAA agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox