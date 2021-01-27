IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Home minister takes stock of situation in urgent meet
Farmers brave tear gas shells fired by Delhi Police during the tractor march from Tikri border, at Nangloi Crossing, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Farmers brave tear gas shells fired by Delhi Police during the tractor march from Tikri border, at Nangloi Crossing, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Home minister takes stock of situation in urgent meet

  • Shah directed that additional central paramilitary forces be deployed in Delhi with immediate effect and individuals and groups behind the Red Fort seize be brought to justice.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:19 AM IST

As groups of stick-wielding farmers on Tuesday clashed with the police and forced their way inside the iconic Red Fort to hoist a flag, Union home minister Amit Shah convened an urgent review meeting with senior officials, including home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava and Intelligence Bureau director Arvind Kumar to assess law and order in the National Capital Region.

Shah directed that additional central paramilitary forces be deployed in Delhi with immediate effect and individuals and groups behind the Red Fort seize be brought to justice, people familiar with the development said. The home minister was supposed to join his colleagues at the President’s ceremonial At Home event, which is a biannual gathering of ministers, diplomats, top bureaucrats in the lawns of Rashtrapati Bhawan after Republic Day and Independence Day, but had to skip it due to the situation that was unfolding.

One of the officials cited above said intelligence agencies as well as the foreign ministry are particularly concerned over farmers hoisting a flag from the staff of Red Fort, from where India’s Prime Minister usually unfurls the national flag every year on Independence Day. In particular, the concerns were triggered by several Pakistani twitter accounts celebrating the incident. One of the handles purportedly belonged to All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), founded by former Pakistan President Pervez Musharaff, which said the flag hoisted by farmers was as a ‘Khalistani flag’. The claim could not be verified but agencies began monitoring social media.

The government also decided to suspend internet for 12 hours at the five border points where protesters gathered - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi.

One of the officials said that additional 1,500 to 2,000 paramilitary forces’ jawans are being deployed in Delhi. Around 4,500 paramilitary personnel were already deployed for law and order duties before the Republic Day along with the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police had given permission to the farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws to conduct their tractor rally on some pre-selected routes but several groups deviated, determined to reach the heart of the Capital.

The umbrella body of 41 farmers union, protesting against the laws since November 28 at Delhi borders, distanced itself from what they said were acts by anti-social elements.

According to a second security official, the challenge for them was to move farmers out of the Red Fort and from their protest points inside the city to acceptable areas of protest. They wanted to achieve this in a manner that would be firm and yet peaceful. When asked if there had been any laxity in security, an official of the Intelligence Bureau said farmers had backed out of undertakings they had given. “This wasn’t the first time that the farmers had resorted to a form of violence. When they were first trying to come to Delhi at the beginning of the agitation, they had broken barriers then too,” said the official, asking not to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
app
Close
e-paper
Tableau of Ladakh during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Tuesday. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
Tableau of Ladakh during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Tuesday. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
india news

Smaller crowd, masks mark Republic Day celebrations

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:15 AM IST
  • While more than 100,000 people attended the parade during the previous years, with Covid-19 norms in place on Tuesday, the crowd was limited to 25,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana farmers welcome farmers of Punjab moving towards Delhi to take part in their Jan 26 tractor rally, as part of the ongoing agitation against farm reform laws, at Shambu Punjab-Haryana border near Patiala. (PTI Photo)
Haryana farmers welcome farmers of Punjab moving towards Delhi to take part in their Jan 26 tractor rally, as part of the ongoing agitation against farm reform laws, at Shambu Punjab-Haryana border near Patiala. (PTI Photo)
india news

Leaders condemn violence, Opposition seeks repeal of laws

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:12 AM IST
  • The Opposition, including the Congress, alleges that the government rushed the farm laws without proper discussion in Parliament. The Centre, however, says the reforms will lead to new opportunities in agriculture trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men work near the Parliament in New Delhi. (AFP)
Men work near the Parliament in New Delhi. (AFP)
india news

House canteen dishes out new menu, hikes prices

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:55 AM IST
  • The parliament canteen, now run by ITDC will offer as many as 58 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from January 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Discussing a possible route for Amarnath via Kargil: Prahlad Patel

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:30 AM IST
  • Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel said government is addressing the lack of adventure sports equipment in Kargil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People gather before taking part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws in Bengaluru(Reuters)
People gather before taking part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws in Bengaluru(Reuters)
india news

Rally to langar: Peaceful stir held across 20 states

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:10 AM IST
  • In contrast to the violence seen in the Capital, farmers held peaceful rallies across the country to protest against the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Air Force's fighter jets during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi(Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times)
Indian Air Force's fighter jets during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi(Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times)
india news

At Rajpath, many firsts in the shadow of a pandemic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • India put on display its war machines at a time when the country is locked in a tense border stand-off with China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ultimate blame has to lie with the farmers, and their leaders, who are now saying how certain unions did not agree with the plans for the tractor rally decided mutually with Delhi Police and took matters into their own hands.(AP Photo)
The ultimate blame has to lie with the farmers, and their leaders, who are now saying how certain unions did not agree with the plans for the tractor rally decided mutually with Delhi Police and took matters into their own hands.(AP Photo)
india news

Farmers' tractor rally: Dark day for the Republic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:59 AM IST
A deadly charge of tractors at ITO, clashes with police at Red Fort: Rampage in the Capital as farm rally descends into unprecedented chaos, disorder and violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protester charges a security personnel during clashes at the Red Fort following farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi(PTI)
A protester charges a security personnel during clashes at the Red Fort following farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi(PTI)
india news

Union leaders make appeal, divert blame after anarchy reigns

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:27 AM IST
  • The chaos and violence have raised questions about the future of the two-month-long agitation of farm unions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," PM Johnson said.(Screenshot. Twitter/@UKinIndia)
"Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," PM Johnson said.(Screenshot. Twitter/@UKinIndia)
india news

Macron, Johnson and Morrison send video messages on Republic Day

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a letter sent to her Indian counterpart, conveyed her greetings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual.(PTI)
Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual.(PTI)
india news

Western Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29

By Aroosa Ahmed
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • Tuesday's decision to operate all trains comes a day after a meeting to resume local train services for all passengers was chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)
india news

'Farmer organisations not in control of agitation now': Haryana CM

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • Khattar said that unsavoury events on Tuesday deserved to be condemned in the strongest words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_26_2021_000463B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_26_2021_000463B)(PTI)
india news

Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during tractor rally 

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during farmers' tractor rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reiterating India's stance for a "just and comprehensive solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict", Tirumurti said that India supports "President Mahmoud Abbas' call to hold an international peace conference.(PTI )
Reiterating India's stance for a "just and comprehensive solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict", Tirumurti said that India supports "President Mahmoud Abbas' call to hold an international peace conference.(PTI )
india news

UNSC: India welcomes elections in Palestine, calls for free, fair polls

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:00 PM IST
TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative, lauded the peaceful efforts to "two-State solution, through direct negotiations between the two parties" in the UNSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi (fifth from right) takes the salute at the fag hoisting on Republic Day in Kohima(HT PHOTO)
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi (fifth from right) takes the salute at the fag hoisting on Republic Day in Kohima(HT PHOTO)
india news

Nagaland Governor puts NSCN in line of fire in Republic Day speech

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:46 PM IST
  • Governor RN Ravi said 'politics by gun' has stonewalled efforts to resolve the Naga political issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protesting farmer waves an Indian flag and a farmer union flag as he marches with others to the capital breaking police barricades during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.(AP)
A protesting farmer waves an Indian flag and a farmer union flag as he marches with others to the capital breaking police barricades during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.(AP)
india news

BJP leaders meet to discuss violence in Delhi, farmers' agitation

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • No details were shared about the meeting, although a functionary said the party sees similarities in Tuesday’s protests with last year's anti-CAA agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP