Home ministry hands over Mansukh Hiran murder probe to NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday handed over the Mansukh Hiran murder probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Till now, the case was being investigated by Maharashtra Police's Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS).

The probe was handed over the central investigation agency under section 8 of the NIA Act which says that any connecting offence related to scheduled offence already under investigation can also be taken over by it. The NIA will re-register the Mumbai police FIR in the murder case and take over case file as well as the post-mortem report.

Hiran was found dead on March 5 and his body was recovered from Kalwa Creek, hours after his family reported him missing. He had informed the police that the Mahindra Scorpio found outside Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai, was his. He had reported it stolen on February 18 at Vikroli police station.

This is in connection to the explosive laden SUV that was found parked outside Antilia last month.

The Maharashtra ATS had lodged a murder case under section 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.

Hiran reportedly had written to the home department, Thane police commissioner and Mumbai police commissioner, alleging that he was repeatedly called in for enquiry and that he felt harassed.

The autopsy report reserved the opinion on the cause of death, as per officials. The report stated that there were no visible external injuries on Hiran's body, according to a police official.