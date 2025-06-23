Honeymoon murder: Police arrest owner of Indore flat where Sonam stayed after fleeing Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Police on Monday arrested the owner of a flat where Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the murder of her husband during their honeymoon, stayed in Indore after fleeing the northeastern state following the crime last month, an officer said. Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, cut out the picture of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from a poster of their marriage (PTI)

With this, the total number of arrested persons has increased to eight including Sonam, her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three hitmen.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe into the murder of Indore business Raja Raghuvanshi, went to Madhya Pradesh a few days ago.

"We arrested one more person today for his involvement in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. He is identified as Lokendra Singh Tomar of Gwalior. He owns the flat where Sonam stayed in Indore after she fled Sohra," East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police V Syiem told PTI.

He said Tomar was wanted in connection with the destruction and concealment of evidence which are vital to the case.

Two persons - a property dealer and a security guard - were arrested by the SIT on Saturday and early Sunday in Indore.

Raghuvanshi married Sonam on May 11 in Indore, and the couple went to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20. They had gone missing on May 23 in Sohra, about 65 km from Shillong. His decomposed body was found in a gorge near a waterfall on June 2.

After the murder, Sonam fled the state, travelling through Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh before reaching Indore.

Sonam, accused of conspiring with her boyfriend to kill her husband, surrendered on June 8 before police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, while four other accused have been arrested from different locations in MP and UP.