e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hong Kong lifts bar, Air India to operate Delhi-Hong Kong flight on October 4

Hong Kong lifts bar, Air India to operate Delhi-Hong Kong flight on October 4

Passengers of the cancelled flight on September 21 can take this flight on October 4, Air India has tweeted.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hong Kong barred Air India flights in two phases in August and September owing to Covid-19 threats. (Representative photo)
Hong Kong barred Air India flights in two phases in August and September owing to Covid-19 threats. (Representative photo)(PTI)
         

After being temporarily banned by the Hong Kong government in the second half of September, Air India will fly to Hong Kong from New Delhi on October 4. The Hong Kong government on September 20 barred Air India from flying as passengers aboard were found to be Covid-19 positive. A New Delhi-Hong Kong flight scheduled on September 21 was cancelled. The embargo on Air India flights is till October 3.

Issuing a statement, Air India has informed that those who were scheduled to fly from New Delhi to Hong Kong on September 21 can travel by the October 4 flight. “Passengers holding confirmed booking on cancelled flight of 21st Sep ‘20, are requested to contact the booking offices and call centre till 1700hrs of 2nd October for booking of tickets,” Air India tweeted.

 

Booking for the remaining seats will open on October 2 at 6pm.

“Booking for remaining seats on this flight will open on 2nd October ‘20 at 1800 hrs on Air India website, Booking Offices and Call Centre,” Air India tweeted.

Air India passenger flights were barred from landing in Hong Kong between August 18 and August 31 after 14 passengers on its Delhi-Hong Kong flight of August 14 tested positive for COVID-19 post-arrival.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In