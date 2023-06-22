‘Honoured to host you first on State visit’: Joe Biden to PM Modi at White House. Top quotes

US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House who is on an official state visit for three days, and said that he is “honoured” to host him. Biden also said that he will discuss the issue of human rights with PM Modi during their bilateral talks.

Here are the top 10 quotes that Biden said during his ceremonial address at the White House:

Welcome back to the White House. I am honoured to be the first to host you here on a State visit. We spent a lot of time together back then when I was vice president and you had just become the PM. Since I became President, we continued our relationship on mutual trust and respect. I look forward to discussing how we could strengthen our partnership and build a future together, worthy of both our peoples, one grounded on democracy, human rights, freedom, and rule of law. The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together, and we are. With your cooperation, we have strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good. I see it in the Indian-American diaspora that reflects every part of American life and remains a bridge between our nations and only grows stronger with each generation. We see it with record numbers of Indian Americans serving in the United States Congress. We see it here at the White House where proud Americans of Indian heritage serve our country every day, including our vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris. The granddaughter -- the proud granddaughter of an Indian civil servant; daughter of an Indian student, turned American scientist who came to the United States when she was only 19 years old to pursue her dream of curing cancer. A family like so many of ours in our nation. That speaks to the thousand stories of determination courage and hope in America. Stories that define the relationship and the limitless possibilities between the United States and India. Two great nations, two great friends, two great powers that can define the course of the 21st century.

President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hug during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}