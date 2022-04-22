Hope for Indian nurse on death row as Yemeni family ‘agrees to negotiate’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nimisha Priya’s family continues to live in hope after reports from Yemen hinted that the slain local’s kin have agreed to negotiate for compensation to pardon the nurse from Kerala who is on a death row in the west Asian country.

Her husband Tomi Thomas said she called him on Thursday from prison to inform that Yemini officials told her they were in touch with the family of the slain citizen Talal Abu Mehadi.

Priya’s case dates back to 2017 when she and her colleague Hanan, another Yemini national, injected Mehadi with sedatives and killed him. She was sentenced to death by a Yemini court in 2018, and the verdict was upheld by the highest court of the country as well.

The family members of the Yemini citizen were not willing to pardon her initially, and insisted she be executed, but have come around after her “heart-rending stories appeared in many channels and dailies”, said Thomas. Blood money is a system prevailing in some Muslim countries in which monetary deals can be made as a compensation to the family of someone who was killed in order to pardon him/her.

“This is really a positive development. She told me it will be ideal if we clinch an agreement during the ongoing Ramadan period, a season of hope and pity. We hope the ministry of external affairs, and people working behind her release, will expedite the process,” he said.

There are reports that family sought 50 million Yemini Rial (1 Yemini rial is equivalent to 0.30 rupee) as blood money, but he said he has no idea about the exact amount sought by the family.

Officials of the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council, a group formed to coordinate her case, confirmed that the talks are at a crucial stage. “We have established direct contact with his family and discussions are progressing,” said council secretary Babu John. Many NRIs and others have pledged support to the council and its efforts to save her.

“The MEA held a high- level meeting on Thursday. We are monitoring the issue closely and all possible help will be extended to save her life,” said a senior MEA official.

Last week, former judge of the Supreme Court, justice Kurian Joseph, agreed to lead talks to save Priya from the noose.

