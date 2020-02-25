e-paper
‘Hope performance bolsters cultural dialogue’: Pianist Sahil Vasudeva

Feb 25, 2020
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bridging the culture between two great democracies will be the main theme of Sahil Vasudeva’s performance.
Pianist Sahil Vasudeva, who claims to be neither an Indian classical musician nor a commercial artiste says he got the shock of his life when he received a call a week ago from Rashtrapati Bhavan, asking him to perform at the state banquet for the US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, on Tuesday.

“I am thrilled. I am extremely lucky to have been chosen for the big occasion. I hope my performance will help strengthen the cultural dialogue between India and the US,” Vasudeva said .

The 33-year-old Delhi-born musician who was once a banker in the US, will perform for 20 minutes. After receiving the call, he performed for President Ram Nath Kovind who wanted to “get a feel of what kind of music I play and subtly instructed me on what may suit a big occasion,” he said.

Bridging the culture between two great democracies will be the main theme of his performance. “I will play a few Western classical compositions but in my signature style, which is rooted in India. I’ll also play an improvised version of a composition by Phillip Glass, where I have changed the rhythm and the tempo of the original. I plan to play compositions by impressionistic Western classical musicians who have dabbled in Indian scales.”

