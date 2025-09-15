Horrific scenes in Indore as truck plows through traffic, 2 killed, many injured | Video

Traffic was at its usual peak around 7 pm on Monday, with pedestrians and two-wheelers jostling for space with auto-rickshaws and cars when a truck driven allegedly by a drunk driver rammed through, killing at least two people and injuring at least half a dozen. Eyewitnesses also said the death toll may rise from the two immediately known.(Video grab/ANI)

CCTV footage showed the truck crushing vehicles before a motorbike got stuck under it, causing it to stop.

But the friction set fire to the bike and the truck.

Fire tenders later controlled the blaze.

Other videos showed people putting at least two injured men into auto-rickshaws. At least one person was lying unconscious, presumably dead, on the road.

The two persons dead were yet to be identified.

Eyewitnesses also said the death toll may rise.

Local resident Subhsha Soni told reporters, “My brother-in-law’s legs were severed. He was rushed to Geetanjali Hospital. The truck driver was driving recklessly. The truck’s tyres caught fire, and people began falling as it plowed into the vehicles.”

A police officer said, “The truck coming in at speed hit a bike first and later others. The truck driver has been arrested and he is being interrogated."