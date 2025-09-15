Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Horrific scenes in Indore as truck plows through traffic, 2 killed, many injured | Video

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 10:28 pm IST

Truck coming in at speed hit a bike first and later others amid heavy traffic; driver arrested

Traffic was at its usual peak around 7 pm on Monday, with pedestrians and two-wheelers jostling for space with auto-rickshaws and cars when a truck driven allegedly by a drunk driver rammed through, killing at least two people and injuring at least half a dozen.

Eyewitnesses also said the death toll may rise from the two immediately known.(Video grab/ANI)
Eyewitnesses also said the death toll may rise from the two immediately known.(Video grab/ANI)

CCTV footage showed the truck crushing vehicles before a motorbike got stuck under it, causing it to stop.

But the friction set fire to the bike and the truck.

Fire tenders later controlled the blaze.

Other videos showed people putting at least two injured men into auto-rickshaws. At least one person was lying unconscious, presumably dead, on the road.

The two persons dead were yet to be identified.

Eyewitnesses also said the death toll may rise.

Local resident Subhsha Soni told reporters, “My brother-in-law’s legs were severed. He was rushed to Geetanjali Hospital. The truck driver was driving recklessly. The truck’s tyres caught fire, and people began falling as it plowed into the vehicles.”

A police officer said, “The truck coming in at speed hit a bike first and later others. The truck driver has been arrested and he is being interrogated."

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Horrific scenes in Indore as truck plows through traffic, 2 killed, many injured | Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On