Horsing around? Mumbai Police wants mounted unit back for crowd control

The city may see a return of its mounted police unit, last disbanded in 1932 when it was still a part of the British Raj. The police now wants to use it to control crowds and patrolling in certain areas.

Mumbai police commissioner Subodh Jaiswal put forward this proposal recently to the state government for its approval.

“Mounted police means policemen mounted on horses. It will be a specialised unit comprising trained staff and horses. The basic purpose of the unit is to patrol and also to control a large group of people who are part of a gathering or a protest,” confirmed a joint commissioner of police, requesting anonymity.

The mounted police unit, which was last seen in the city 86 years ago, will not be unique to Mumbai if it returns. Other state forces such as Kerala Police, Karnataka Police and city forces such as the Chennai Police and Kolkata Police have equestrian units.

Neighbouring Gujarat has the largest mounted police unit in the country, with 600 horses.

Earlier proposals for a mounted unit in the 1990s and 2009 never saw any implementation due to a shortage of funds. In order for Jaiswal’s proposal to come through, it has to be forwarded by Maharashtra’s home department to its finance department and then, finally to the chief minister’s office for final approval. Jaiswal did not reply to HT’s calls and messages.

Jaiswal’s proposal says no new officers need to be recruited because the existing force can be trained.

However, it says trained horses are required for the force. A senior home department official said the existing stables at Mahalaxmi Race Course can be used for the horses of this unit.

Former Mumbai police commissioner MN Singh said that it would be unfair to comment on the proposal. “I can only say that I didn’t feel handicapped while handling the Mumbai police force as its chief. Also, after independence, most of the states had done away with mounted police units,” Singh.

Former IPS officer AA Khan said the unit may have to face a lot of difficulties as Mumbai streets are much too crowded now.

“One cannot deny the possibility of a horse getting agitated and charging on crowds,” Khan said.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 12:11 IST