Hospital staff held for sexual assault of patient: Police

ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Mar 21, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday in the women’s surgical ICU of the hospital. The woman, who was semi-conscious when the incident took place, informed the duty nurse and doctors about this after she regained consciousness, police said, adding that the hospital immediately filed a police complaint.

The Kerala police on Monday arrested an employee of the medical college hospital in Kozhikode for alleged sexually assaul of a woman patient who had undergone surgery, officials said.

The Kerala police arrested an employee of the medical college hospital in Kozhikode for alleged sexually assaul of a woman patient (Agencies/Representative use)
The Kerala police arrested an employee of the medical college hospital in Kozhikode for alleged sexually assaul of a woman patient (Agencies/Representative use)



During the investigation, police found that the alleged incident took place when the patient was transferred to the ICU from the main operation theatre.

“Usually, women attendees accompany such patients, and a male employee was engaged this time due to the non-availability of women employees,” hospital authorities said.

Police later arrested C Saseendran, a class-four employee, in connection with the incident. He was absconding after the police registered a case, officials said, adding that police are investigating whether he was involved in any such incidents earlier.

He was immediately suspended from service as the incident invited enough embarrassment to the government, authorities said.

After the incident, health minister Veena George constituted a three-member panel to investigate the case. She also asked the director of medical education to submit a report on how such incidents can be averted and ensure women’s security in hospitals.

Police said an investigation is being carried out under the supervision of assistant commissioner K Sudarshan.

