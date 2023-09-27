News / India News / Hostel officials booked for making girls undress before classmates: Police

Hostel officials booked for making girls undress before classmates: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 27, 2023 08:42 AM IST

The hostel officials asked the girls to undress and change into their own clothes on the spot which caused mental distress for the students, police said.

Kochi: A case was booked against authorities of a pre-matric hostel for forcing some tribal girl students to undress in front of their classmates in Palakkad district of Kerala, police said.

Police said that while the hostel authorities had asked the children to undress keeping their safety in mind, the move violated their privacy. (HT Archives)
Police said that while the hostel authorities had asked the children to undress keeping their safety in mind, the move violated their privacy. (HT Archives)

The incident took place on September 22 at the pre-matric hostel for tribal students in Sholayur in Attappady.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“During our inquiry, we found that there was some kind of skin infection reported among students there in the hostel which was prone to spread. To prevent the infection from spreading, the wardens had asked the girls to desist from exchanging clothes with their classmates. On that day, while returning from prayers, around 7 girl students had reportedly worn clothes that belonged to others. So the officials asked the girls to undress and change into their own clothes on the spot which caused mental distress for the students,” said a senior police officer at the Sholayar station where the case was registered on Monday.

“When we heard about the incident, we immediately went to the hostel and took the statement of one of the students. Based on the statement, a case has been booked under section 75 (punishment for assault, abandon, neglect or abuse of a child) of the Juvenile Justice Act against three wardens and one counsellor all of whom are women,” the officer said.

The officer said that while the hostel authorities had asked the children to disrobe keeping their safety in mind, the move violated their privacy.

The accused will be questioned as part of further investigation.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out