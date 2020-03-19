e-paper
Hours before PM Modi' address to nation on Covid-19, Chidambaram tweets a suggestion

Hours before PM Modi’ address to nation on Covid-19, Chidambaram tweets a suggestion

PM Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm today in which he will talk about issues relating to coronavirus disease Covid-19 and the efforts to combat it.

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram at Parliament House during the ongoing Budget Session, on March 18.
Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram at Parliament House during the ongoing Budget Session, on March 18. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation tonight, and hours before that, Congress leader P Chidambaram has tweeted a suggestion.

“What will the PM announce at 8 pm today? I will be disappointed if the PM did not announce a total lockdown, at least of all towns and cities, for a period of 2-4 weeks. Anything less will be letting down this country,” Chidambaram said on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. 

PM Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm today in which he will talk about issues relating to coronavirus disease Covid-19 and the efforts to combat it.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the PMO said that the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Ways to further strengthen India’s preparedness were discussed. This includes further enhancing testing facilities,” it said.

The prime minister emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the coronavirus menace.

The prime minister also took the opportunity to thank all those at the “forefront” of the fight against the deadly disease that has take three lives in the country so far and infected 151 people, said another PMO tweet.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 166 as states imposed stricter restrictions to check its spread. Leaders around the world pushed for more drastic measures to contain the pandemic that has now surpassed 2,00,000 cases and 8,000 deaths globally.

