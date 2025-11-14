House of Dr Umar Nabi involved in Delhi blast demolished in Pulwama

Security forces on Friday demolished the Pulwama residence of Dr Umar Nabi, the man linked to the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blast, officials said. J&K's Pulwama house of Dr Umar Nabi involved in Delhi blast demolished(ANI )

The structure, located in Koil village, was brought down as part of the ongoing investigation into the attack.

The car explosion near Red Fort on Monday evening killed at least 10 people and left several others injured. Officials said Umar was behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 at the time of the incident and his identity was established after DNA samples collected from the site matched those of his mother.

Nabi worked as an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Faridabad. The Delhi Police earlier said that he was linked to Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr Adeel Rather, who were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir last week and were accused of storing over 2,900 kgs of ammonium nitrate, detonators, timers, and assault rifles in Faridabad.

Investigators have identified Nabi as the prime accused in the case, saying he acted “in panic and desperation” after a major crackdown on his network in Faridabad.

Delhi blast: Latest update

In a fresh development, officials said on Thursday that a silver Maruti Brezza has also been seized as agencies work to reconstruct the logistics and transport chain behind Monday’s Red Fort blast.

The vehicle (HR87 U 9988), registered on September 25 under the name of Dr Shaheen Shahid, is the fourth car to come under scrutiny.

The other vehicles flagged by investigators include the white Hyundai i20 (HR26 CE 7674) allegedly driven by Dr Umar Un Nabi at the time of the incident, a red Ford EcoSport recovered from a Faridabad village, and a Maruti Swift Dzire owned by Shahid that was allegedly used by another accused, Dr Muzammil Ghanaie, to move explosive materials.

According to officials, the module is suspected to have used these four vehicles to transport firearms from Jammu & Kashmir to Delhi-NCR and to shift ammonium nitrate and other explosive components across Faridabad and the Capital.

The wider network is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the J&K Police.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police registered an FIR invoking provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including Section 16 on punishment for terrorist acts and Section 18 for conspiracy. Charges under the Explosive Substances Act — Section 3 for causing an explosion likely to endanger life and Section 4 for an attempt to cause such an explosion — were also added. Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were applied, including 103(1) for murder, 109(1) for attempt to murder, and 61(2) for criminal conspiracy.