House panel on education recommends reforms across testing, accreditation

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Monday tabled its 371st report on the autonomous bodies under the Department of Higher Education, recommending wide-ranging reforms across testing, accreditation, research and governance. Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

The Committee, chaired by Congress member of Parliament (MP) Digvijaya Singh, called for immediate measures to strengthen institutional capacity, ensure transparency, and implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 across universities and colleges.

The Committee expressed concern over the performance of the National Testing Agency (NTA), noting that recent irregularities in examinations “have not inspired much confidence.” It recommended that the agency build greater in-house capacity and place renewed emphasis on pen-and-paper testing to reduce the vulnerabilities associated with digital and outsourced exams.

The report noted repeated delays and errors in major examinations, including NEET-UG, UGC-NET, CUET, and JEE (Main), and urged that “such avoidable errors must not recur.” It also recommended a nationwide list of blacklisted firms involved in paper-setting and administration to prevent recurrence of lapses and advised that NTA’s surplus funds be used to strengthen internal capacities.

On accreditation, the report highlighted concerns with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which evaluates higher education institutions. The Committee called for the issuance of a white paper detailing the extent of irregularities uncovered and the corrective steps taken. It noted the need to implement reforms such as the Basic Accreditation Framework (BAF) and Maturity Based Graded Levels (MBGL) to ensure a more objective, transparent process with limited scope for discretion.

The Committee also addressed the University Grants Commission (UGC), recommending that the draft UGC regulations of January 2025 be referred to the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) for wider stakeholder consultation. The draft regulations, which aim to promote multidisciplinary teaching, research, and the inclusion of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), are still under review, with feedback received from state governments, associations, universities, and other stakeholders. The Committee emphasised that these regulations should uphold both national standards and state autonomy.

A notable recommendation in the report pertains to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), run by Sonam Wangchuk. The Committee urged the UGC to grant recognition to HIAL, citing its impact on local communities and model implementation of experiential education and IKS. Wangchuk, a noted innovator and climate activist, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) in late September following protests in Leh demanding full statehood and Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh. Security forces had opened fire during the protests, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries. Wangchuk was transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail, over 1,000 km from Ladakh, while the administration also revoked HIAL’s land allotment, citing alleged financial and regulatory non-compliance. Supporters have described the actions as targeted suppression, while authorities maintain that due process was followed. The Committee’s recommendation underscores Parliament’s recognition of HIAL’s educational contributions despite ongoing legal and administrative disputes.

The report further recommends extending the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to faculty and non-teaching staff in centrally funded institutions, increasing Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) amounts, and implementing the 7th Pay Commission in ICSSR research institutes. It also called for immediate filling of vacancies, implementation of promotions, and appointment of leadership positions across ICSSR research institutions. On governance, the Committee urged greater participatory decision-making in bodies such as the Auroville Foundation to preserve its autonomous character.

Highlighting the challenges of implementing NEP 2020, the Committee stressed the need for faster, streamlined accreditation and evaluation processes. It observed that current procedures are long, bureaucratic, and time-consuming, often delaying academic activities and admissions. The report also recommended measures to regulate the proliferation of private coaching centres and ensure that examination papers reinforce school curricula rather than parallel coaching syllabi.

The Committee noted persistent gaps in faculty recruitment and infrastructure, including lack of seed grants for new faculty in central universities and UGC-funded institutions, and constraints in implementing Multiple Entry Multiple Exit programs. It also flagged delays in online and distance education approvals for institutions with lower NAAC accreditation scores, urging the UGC to reconsider these restrictions.