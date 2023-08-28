Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / How a dry August turned monsoon surplus to deficit

How a dry August turned monsoon surplus to deficit

ByAbhishek Jha
Aug 28, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The rain this August has been far from being the rainiest monsoon month. This has turned the surplus rain India was enjoying at the end of July into a deficit

The official monsoon season runs from June 1 to September 30. This means that there will be just a month of India’s peak rainy season left after August ends. The end of August also usually marks the end of the rainiest part of the monsoon. However, an HT analysis shows that the rain this August has been far from being the rainiest monsoon month. This has turned the surplus rain India was enjoying this monsoon at the end of July into a deficit. Here are four charts that show how this has happened.

Vendors on a hot summer day at Kartavya path in Delhi on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Jha

Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19....view detail

Topics
number theory
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP