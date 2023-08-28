How a dry August turned monsoon surplus to deficit
Aug 28, 2023 12:32 AM IST
The rain this August has been far from being the rainiest monsoon month. This has turned the surplus rain India was enjoying at the end of July into a deficit
The official monsoon season runs from June 1 to September 30. This means that there will be just a month of India’s peak rainy season left after August ends. The end of August also usually marks the end of the rainiest part of the monsoon. However, an HT analysis shows that the rain this August has been far from being the rainiest monsoon month. This has turned the surplus rain India was enjoying this monsoon at the end of July into a deficit. Here are four charts that show how this has happened.
