How a dry August turned monsoon surplus to deficit

The official monsoon season runs from June 1 to September 30. This means that there will be just a month of India’s peak rainy season left after August ends. The end of August also usually marks the end of the rainiest part of the monsoon. However, an HT analysis shows that the rain this August has been far from being the rainiest monsoon month. This has turned the surplus rain India was enjoying this monsoon at the end of July into a deficit. Here are four charts that show how this has happened. Vendors on a hot summer day at Kartavya path in Delhi on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar)