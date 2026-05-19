How a row over ‘no questions’ at PM's Norway event led to an interview invite for Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Norway appearance and the alleged lack of space for media questions from the press sparked a wave of reactions, including a Norwegian journalist's viral intervention, the Indian foreign ministry's response, and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism. PM Modi faced criticism from a Norwegian journalist for not taking questions during a joint press event with his Norway counterpart on Monday (PTI photos) Helle Lyng, a journalist who writes for the Norwegian newspaper Dagsavisen, shared a video on her X handle on Monday of PM Modi exiting the joint press statement venue with his Norway counterpart. “Primeminister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to,” she said in the post, sharing the video in which a woman can be heard saying loudly, “Why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?”

She later also attended the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing on PM Modi's Norway visit later, where she pressed MEA officials on the prime minister not taking questions. “Why should we trust you,” she asked, adding, “Can you promise you will stop the human rights violation that goes on in your country?” While the journalist sought a “straight answer”, MEA's Sibi George gave a detailed response of several minutes about India's history and Constitution, also saying, “We hear a lot of people asking ‘why this, why that’, but let me tell you this: We are one sixth of the total population of the world, but not one sixth of the problems of the world. We have a constitution which guarantees the fundamental rights of the people."

"If anyone whose rights are violated, they have the right to go to court. We are proud to be a democracy,” Sibi George said. Rahul Gandhi's criticism, interview invite by Norway journo Back in India, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a swipe over what happened in Norway, saying "when there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear". "What happens to India's image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?" Gandhi said on X.