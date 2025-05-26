How Air force flushed out Pakistani intruders during Operation Safed Sagar in Kargil

The Indian Air Force on Monday reminisced about its air operations during the Kargil war, codenamed Operation Safed Sagar, that it launched on May 26, 1999 to support ground forces under Operation Vijay. Today marks the 26th anniversary of Operation Safed Sagar. Indian Air Force launched fighter jets such as Mirage 2000s, MiG 21s, Mi 17s, Jaguars, and more during Operation Safed Sagar.(Screengrab/X/@IAF_MCC)

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force said the operation “aimed to flush out Pakistani regulars and intruders who had occupied Indian positions along the LoC in the Kargil sector.”

“This was the first large-scale use of air power in the Kashmir region since the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Never before had an air force been tasked with such high-altitude precision operations in rugged mountainous terrain—making it a watershed moment in military aviation history,” the IAF said.

The Air Force also recounted how Operation Safed Sagar was a “trailblazer” in several ways. “It saw air power employed in unconventional roles, demonstrated the effectiveness of limited use of air assets in a localised conflict, and shattered the long-held notion that use of air power would inevitably escalate into full-scale war,” it said.

“The operation not only showcased the versatility and resolve of the Indian Air Force but also established the deterrent value of calibrated air strikes—even in a low-intensity conflict. It proved that air power could decisively alter the course of battle without crossing international boundaries,” it added.

The Air Force’s post was accompanied by a video, which detailed what fighter jets it used during the operation. IAF launched Mirage 2000s, MiG 21s, Mi 17s, Jaguars, MiG 23s, MiG 27s, Chetak, MiG 29s during Operation Safed Sagar.

IAF’s post comes just weeks after it showcased its military prowess during the recently launched Operation Sindoor. During the early hours of May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor and targeted nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in overnight precision strikes. The operation was launched to avenge the victims of the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam which killed 26 people, most of whom were tourists.

After attacking the terror sites, the IAF also struck several military bases in Pakistan during the four-day military conflict between the two countries.