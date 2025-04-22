How an airport baggage tag exposed aunt-nephew's affair, husband's murder in UP's Deoria

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria allegedly hacked her husband to death with the help of her rumoured partner and stuffed the body into a trolley bag. The murder took place on April 19 and the man's body was found the next day.(File/Representational image)

The husband, identified as Naushad Ahmad, 38, had returned home from Dubai, where he worked as a driver, only 10 days before.

The murder is said to have taken place on April 19, and Naushad’s body was found in a trolley bag dumped on a farm around 55 km from his residence in Bhatoli the next morning.

Ahmad's wife, Razia, 30, was arrested on the night of April 20 for the murder with the help of Ruman, who was also said to be Naushad’s nephew, according to the police. Naushad is on the run.

How baggage uncovered crime



The murder came to light after a farmer spotted the bag in the field. The breakthrough in the investigation came when investigators noticed an airline baggage tag attached to the trolley bag, which helped them track the baggage back to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow.

The tag, issued during air travel, is used to identify checked-in luggage and includes a ‘license plate’ number, which has a 10-digit Bag Tag Issuer Code (BTIC) printed on the baggage tag that links it to the passenger.

A foreign SIM card and photocopied documents also helped the police ascertain Naushad's identity.

After this, a police team went to Naushad’s residence. After a preliminary investigation, they took his wife into custody.

“As per our investigation so far, it was Naushad’s wife who killed him with the help of her partner, as he was an obstruction in their relationship. Razia, 30, has been arrested, and her partner will be arrested soon,” said Vikrant Veer, the superintendent of police of Deoria.

The investigators spotted injury marks on Naushad’s head and suspect that he was attacked with a sharp weapon.

The incident in Deoria shares similarities with the murder case of Saurabh Rajput in Meerut.

Saurabh, 29, was killed allegedly by his wife Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla, last month. They dismembered his body into pieces and stored it in a drum that was later sealed with cement.