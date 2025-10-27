How an argument at a pharmacy led to brutal attack on Kanpur law student

A 22-year-old law student was brutally attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after an argument at the local pharmacy took a violent turn. The student's stomach was split open and two of his fingers were chopped in the brutal attack. (Representational)

Abhijeet Singh Chandel, a first-year LLB student, was attacked with a cleaver during a dispute over the price of a medicine at the pharmacy near his home.

The student's stomach was split open and two of his fingers were chopped in the brutal attack.

Why was the student targeted? As per officials, the pharmacy owner attacked Chandel after an argument with the student regarding the price of a medicine.

Amar Singh Chauhan, the owner of the shop, his brother Vijay Singh and two of their associates launched a violent attack against Chandel.

Also Read | DU student acid attack: Brother alleges stalker's wife 'shamed' victim after confrontation over harassment

Student in critical condition The student was rushed to four hospitals by his family and locals, where he was refused treatment due to his critical condition.

As per a PTI report, Chandel's family had to tie his intestines with a cloth as they rushed him to the nearest emergency room.

However, Chandel was finally admitted to Regency Hospital, where doctors performed a two-hour surgery.

Also Read | Man kills 5-year-old over one-sided love with mother in Kanpur

As per Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar, the student received 14 stitches on his head due to the attack and remains critical.

Police have arrested three of the accused, including the shop owner for the brutal attack. The search for the fourth accused is underway. Meanwhile, the accused in the case also filed an extortion bid against the student due to the dispute over pricing.