Law student's stomach cut open, fingers chopped off in UP's Kanpur: Shocking details emerge

A 22-year-old law student’s stomach was split open and two of his fingers were chopped off in a shocking attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Police said on Sunday that Abhijeet Singh Chandel, a first-year LLB student, was attacked with a cleaver during a full-blown dispute over the price of a medicine. Police said three people have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder. (ANI/Representative)

Chandel, a student of Kanpur University and a resident of Keshavpuram, had gone to a pharmacy near his residence, where he had an argument with the shop owner, Amar Singh Chauhan, over the price of a medicine, police said.

Chauhan, his brother Vijay Singh, and two of their associates, Prince Srivastava and Nikhil Tiwari, then violently attacked Chandel, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar said, as per news agency PTI.

Attacked with cleaver, stomach split open The accused hit the student on the head and stomach, leaving him severely injured. They then split open his stomach using the cleaver and chopped off two fingers during the incident, police said.

The student, soaked in blood, reportedly collapsed on the road while locals rushed to his help and the attackers fled the scene. Before taking him to a hospital, his family tied his intestines with a cloth.

An official told PTI that four hospitals refused to admit him due to his critical condition, before he was finally taken to Regency Hospital, where doctors performed a two-hour surgery. Police said that Chandel received 14 stitches on the head.

Neelam Singh Chandel, the student's mother, has alleged that the accused are "well connected with police", and that they managed to get a 'false' extortion case filed against her and her injured son the same night.

She said, “Instead of arresting those behind the murderous attack, police booked my son, who is fighting for his life.”

Meanwhile, three people, including the shop owner, have been arrested for the brutal attack, and a search is underway for the fourth accused, Prince.

ACP Kumar said that the three have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder. He also said that an extortion case was filed against Chandel based on Chauhan’s complaint. However, a new case was registered after the attack took place.