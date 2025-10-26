Delhi University college student attacked with acid by stalker

New Delhi: A second-year Delhi University graduation student was attacked with acid by a stalker outside the Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Mukundpur area who studies at the School of Open Learning, suffered burn injuries to her hands. She was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, from where she was transferred to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital.

The accused and his two friends, who had accompanied him, managed to escape from the spot.

Bhisham Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northwest) said, “On inquiry, the victim stated that she is a second-year student and had gone to Laxmi Bai College, Ashok Vihar for an extra class. While she was walking towards the college, a man named Jitender came on a bike with his friends Ishan and Armaan. Ishan allegedly handed over a bottle to Arman who threw acid on the woman. The victim tried to protect her face but sustained injuries on both hands. The accused persons fled from the spot.”

Police said Jitender, who also lives in the Mukundpur area, had been harassing and stalking the woman for some time. They have fought four to five times before as she had rejected his advances.

“The victim further revealed that Jitender used to stalk her, and a heated argument had taken place between them about a month ago,” said the DCP.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene of the crime. “On the basis of her statement and the nature of injuries, a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and investigation is in progress,” added the DCP.