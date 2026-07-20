Lathi charge, internet cut: How CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' March brought Delhi to a standstill

Thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters hit the streets of Delhi on Monday for the outfit's 'Chalo Sansad' march, prompting massive security arrangements across the national capital. The day saw road closures, traffic snarls, police action against protesters, internet disruptions and the first indications of talks between the government and the CJP.

Activists and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) clash with police personnel during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities in New Delhi. (AFP)

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Here are the top 10 updates.

1. Central Delhi turns into a traffic choke point: Around 12.30 pm, central Delhi turned into a traffic choke point, with Google Maps showing multiple road closures and diversions around Jantar Mantar amid heavy security deployment. Roads including Sansad Marg, Janpath, Tolstoy Road, Jantar Mantar Road and Jai Singh Marg were marked as closed, while traffic on nearby routes moved slowly.

Also Read: CJP Parliament march LIVE: Dipke ends hunger strike; CJP claims ambulance sent to Jantar Mantar ‘almost caused stampede’

Central Delhi choked. (Google Maps)

2. Massive police deployment around Parliament: Thousands of Delhi Police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, were deployed across city. Multiple layers of barricades were erected on roads leading to Parliament to prevent protesters from marching beyond the designated protest site.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Protesters clash with police, lathi charge reported: A tense situation unfolded near Parliament Street after protesters allegedly attempted to breach police barricades around 11.25 am. Police resorted to a baton charge to disperse the crowd, while several protesters and security personnel reportedly sustained minor injuries. Around 10 to 15 protesters were detained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Protesters clash with police, lathi charge reported: A tense situation unfolded near Parliament Street after protesters allegedly attempted to breach police barricades around 11.25 am. Police resorted to a baton charge to disperse the crowd, while several protesters and security personnel reportedly sustained minor injuries. Around 10 to 15 protesters were detained. {{/usCountry}}

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Police personnel baton-charge to disperse activists and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

4. Internet disruptions hit protesters: Mobile internet connectivity was affected around the protest site as demonstrators formed a human chain after the march was stalled. The disruption also impacted digital payments in the area.

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5. Auto fares surge amid road blockades: Road closures disrupted local transport, with several autorickshaw drivers refusing rides near Jantar Mantar or demanding higher fares. Commuters reported paying nearly three times the usual fare because of diversions and payment issues caused by poor internet connectivity.

Vikas marg blocked by police due to security reasons during Cockroach Janata Party protest march in New Delhi on Monday Photo by Arvind Yadav/HT

6. Chaos at Delhi metro station: Chaos prevailed at several metro stations in the national capital on Monday after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed five stations over security concerns ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest march to Parliament, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded and forcing many to take longer routes to their destinations.

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Janpath metro station closed for public suring protest march in New Delhi on Monday Photo by Arvind Yadav HT

7. Government reaches out for talks: The CJP claimed the Centre reached out to it for the first time since the agitation began. Party spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka said they were headed to meet Union minister and former BJP president JP Nadda, calling it the first formal outreach by the government.

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8. Abhijeet Dipke ends hunger strike: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has ended his hunger strike, after being persuaded to do so by the father of a NEET student who died by suicide. “The father of a NEET student Riya Thapa who died by suicide has persuaded Abhijeet Dipke to end his hunger strike so that he can lead the march to Parliament,” the CJP said in a post on X.

8. Sonam Wangchuk seeks permission to join march: From Safdarjung Hospital, activist Sonam Wangchuk issued a handwritten appeal requesting doctors to allow him to temporarily leave the hospital and join the 'Sansad Chalo' march, saying he was feeling well and his health parameters were normal.

10. Opposition raises protest inside Parliament: Even as demonstrations continued outside Parliament, Samajwadi Party MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament complex on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, demanding a discussion on the alleged NEET paper leak issue, adding to the politically charged atmosphere in the capital.

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(With inputs from CJP)