CUET topper Devina, BJP leader Kailash Gahlot's daughter, has a 3-point advice for preparation

Securing the top rank in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) may seem like the result of an intense, round-the-clock study schedule. But for the exam's All India topper Devina Gahlot, who is the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Gahlot, the approach was far more balanced.

CUET 2026 topper Devina Gahlot is former Delhi minister and BJP leader Kailash Gahlot's daughter(ANI video grab)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Results of CUET were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. CUET is a standardised national-level entrance exam in India conducted by NTA for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs across hundreds of central, state, and private universities.

Twenty-two candidates scored 100 percentile in three of their opted subjects while 180 candidates secured 100 percentile in two subjects, according to the agency.

Among the top scorers, Devina Gahlot from Delhi (NCT) secured the highest aggregate NTA score in five subjects at 1,232.19, followed by Saksham Goel of Delhi (NCT) with 1,230.82 and Udit Chaturvedi of Himachal Pradesh with 1,207.21. Shreyansh Mishra from Bihar stood fourth with 1,205.96, while Khushi Sablok of Uttar Pradesh was fifth with 1,203.78.

Devina Gahlot's CUET preparation story

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on her preparation journey, Devina said that she never felt there was a need to study all day, adding that taking breaks was very important. “During my preparation, I never felt that I had to sit and study all day. Taking breaks was very important,” she said, speaking to ANI news agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on her preparation journey, Devina said that she never felt there was a need to study all day, adding that taking breaks was very important. “During my preparation, I never felt that I had to sit and study all day. Taking breaks was very important,” she said, speaking to ANI news agency. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "I worked hard for my board exams and I worked hard for CUET as well, but the nature of the preparation was different. This exam did not require rote memorisation," Devina said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I worked hard for my board exams and I worked hard for CUET as well, but the nature of the preparation was different. This exam did not require rote memorisation," Devina said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The topper credited her family and school for helping her stay focused without creating unnecessary pressure.

"My parents and my sister played the biggest role in my journey. Without them, it would have been impossible to achieve this. My school, DPS Vasant Kunj, also contributed immensely in every way," she said.

'Don't have to look beyond basics'

According to Devina, students preparing for CUET do not necessarily need to look beyond the basics. She relied heavily on NCERT textbooks and extensive practice.

"I think if you have prepared well for your board exams up to a certain level, then CUET is not very different. My preparation was entirely based on NCERT textbooks. I solved a lot of previous years' question papers," she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One factor, she said, helped her perform without anxiety was the absence of expectations surrounding rank.

"I never went into the exam thinking that I had to secure an All India Rank. My only expectation was to clear it well and get a good result. Neither my parents nor anyone else ever put pressure on me to achieve a particular rank or come first," she said.

‘Pressure never helps’

The topper also advised students not to allow competitive exam pressure to overwhelm them.

"Pressure never helps. I think the moment you start taking pressure, your focus and awareness begin to break down. There were many times when I felt uncertain and wondered how things would work out. But once you move beyond those thoughts, you realise that you already know what you need to know and that the capability is within you," she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She acknowledged that success in competitive examinations is a combination of preparation and circumstances on the day of the exam.

"My grandfather always used to say that success is 95 per cent hard work and 5 per cent luck. Fortunately for me, that 5 per cent luck worked in my favour and the questions that appeared were ones I knew well," she said.

3 key advice

In a straightforward message for future aspirants, she stressed focus on NCERT, regular revision and avoiding marathon study sessions.

"At the beginning, I was often confused about what exactly I should study because there are so many scattered sources available. My advice is simple: stick to NCERT. At least in my subjects, the entire paper was based on NCERT, and nothing felt completely unfamiliar," she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The exam is application-based. The way many of us are used to studying-writing long answers or memorising things word for word-does not really help here. What matters is reading every line carefully, practising consistently, revising regularly, and maintaining discipline," she added.

"In my experience, studying all day long was never the key. My advice is to keep working steadily, take breaks when needed, and revise regularly."

Her father, former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, said, as parents, they never forced Devina or put any pressure on her. In fact, we consider ourselves fortunate that both our daughters have done very well, he said, speaking to PTI news agency.

“I would often tell her that she was not taking her studies seriously enough, but she always had a standard reply: ‘Papa, it will be fine’,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He credited her hardwork for her achievement and also his wife's role in their daughter's success. "I think this achievement is entirely the result of her hard work. My wife has played a very significant role in her success. Her teachers and DPS Vasant Kunj also deserve a great deal of credit,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the exam, of whom 11,64,098 appeared.

Among those registered this year, 7,94,257 were male, 7,74,607 female, and three third-gender candidates, the NTA said, adding that among those who appeared, 5,78,500 were male, 5,85,596 female and two were third-gender candidates.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON