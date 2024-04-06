 Number Theory: How do first and second Modi govts compare in economic sentiment? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: How do first and second Modi govts compare in economic sentiment?

ByRoshan Kishore
Apr 06, 2024 11:02 AM IST

The findings of the March round of CCS allow us to measure consumer sentiment under the first and second Modi government

That India is the world’s fastest growing major economy and it will become the third largest economy in the world under the third Narendra Modi government is a given -- and also a big part of the BJP’s political pitch in the elections. The BJP’s critics, meanwhile, point out that the high growth rates, or the tag of world’s third largest economy in the world, will not mean anything to most Indians because India’s per capita income will continue to remain very low.

The CCS numbers are purely notional and are driven by perception rather than objective economic conditions.
The CCS numbers are purely notional and are driven by perception rather than objective economic conditions.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

News / India News / Number Theory: How do first and second Modi govts compare in economic sentiment?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On