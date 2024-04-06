Number Theory: How do first and second Modi govts compare in economic sentiment?

That India is the world’s fastest growing major economy and it will become the third largest economy in the world under the third Narendra Modi government is a given -- and also a big part of the BJP’s political pitch in the elections. The BJP’s critics, meanwhile, point out that the high growth rates, or the tag of world’s third largest economy in the world, will not mean anything to most Indians because India’s per capita income will continue to remain very low.

The CCS numbers are purely notional and are driven by perception rather than objective economic conditions.