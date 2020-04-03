How Indian missions and groups in Europe are helping stranded citizens

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:01 IST

India’s missions across Europe have taken several steps to help thousands of citizens affected by Covid-19-related restrictions, organising medical consultations, facilitating visa extensions and conducting webinars to address the issues of students and professionals.

The external affairs ministry was one of the first ministries to put in place a Covid-19 cell that works round the clock and is manned by some 75 officers, with smaller groups dedicated to specific geographical regions. At the same time, the foreign missions have taken steps to evacuate and assist stranded Indian nationals.

The high commission in London has had to assist thousands of Indians, including students, professionals on short-term visas and tourists, and the main challenges were addressing concerns related to accommodation, food, health care, and visa extension, said people familiar with developments.

The high commission worked with NGOs, student bodies and community support groups to assist stranded Indians with subsidised accommodation and food. Indian citizens needing medical help were given three options - telephonic consultations through local voluntary associations, consultations with the mission’s empanelled doctors or consultation with private hospitals through an app, the people said on condition of anonymity.

In Germany, which is among the countries hit hardest by the pandemic with more than 67,000 infections as of March 31, the mission in Berlin and consulates in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich have been addressing the concerns of stranded Indians, including 22,000 students.

As part of efforts to counter unverified information and rumours, the mission and consulates’ helplines have attended to more than 5,000 phone calls and 2,500 emails. “Phone calls were received from people, mostly young students, who were just feeling lonely and were wanting to talk to someone,” said a person who declined to be named.

The embassy and consulates have issued regular video messages on the latest developments and instructions of the governments of India and Germany, and interactive weekly webinars hosted by the mission, with separate sessions for students and the larger Indian community, have got a good response.

Around 60 Indian associations, including 30 student bodies, across Germany are supporting stranded Indians, including caring for the elderly and those requiring medical assistance.

​In Switzerland, the Indian mission created a database of stranded tourists, other travellers and students so that they could be updated on health advisories and other information. Indian associations in different parts of Switzerland were activated and a network of volunteers in all major cities was created.

The mission also contacted city mayors and university teachers across Switzerland to help students and others with food, accommodation and extension of visas and residence permits.

The embassy in the Netherlands too has assisted stranded citizens, especially students and a group of 115 Indians that was stranded at Amsterdam airport for several days. This group was flown to India on March 22 in a special KLM flight. A woman official of the mission accompanied a pregnant woman who was part of the group for emergency medical assistance.

Thirty-four Indians are currently stranded in the Netherlands, including 20 visitors on short stay visas and transiting passengers, and 14 skilled workers hired by a shipyard in Groningen.