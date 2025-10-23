How Indian trucker Jashanpreet Singh, arrested for killing 3 in road crash, entered US illegally and was allowed to stay

Jashanpreet Singh, the 21-year-old trucker from India who has been arrested for causing a road crash that killed three people in California, had entered the United States illegally three years ago. Indian-origin truck driver Jashanpreet Singh, 21, from Yuba City has been arrested for causing a crash on California’s 10 Freeway in Ontario on October 21, leaving three people dead and four injured. (Sourced/handout)

He now faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and other offences for the deadly crash on the the San Bernardino County freeway in Southern California.

After he crossed the southern US border from Mexico in 2022, he was first intercepted by the US Border Patrol agents in California’s El Centro Sector in March of that year.

Since the then President Joe Biden's administration had an “alternatives to detention” policy, the Sikh immigrant of Punjabi origin was among certain undocumented migrants who were permitted to remain free while awaiting court hearings.

The deadly crash was captured on the dashcam of Jashanpreet Singh’s truck. His truck first slammed into an SUV, triggering a fire that killed at least three people. He and a roadside mechanic assisting with a tyre change were among those injured.