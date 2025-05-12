How India's air defence ‘destroys enemy in the sky’

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Monday provided a detailed account of Operation Sindoor during a special press briefing, highlighting how India’s air defence forces successfully intercepted and destroyed enemy aircraft in Indian airspace amid heightened cross-border tensions with Pakistan. Air Marshal AK Bharti during a press conference on 'Operation Sindoor' in New Delhi on Monday(HT photo)

Describing the Indian air defence system as “the guardians of our skies,” Bharti explained how the system detected, tracked, monitored and neutralized the threat during Islamabad’s recent military offensive.

He showed debris from a Pakistani Mirage aircraft that was downed during the engagement.

The Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) released a video showcasing the operation. The footage briefly showed the Indian air defence system in action. The video contained the message: “With India’s air defence system we brought them (Pakistan) to their knees.”

While outlining India’s strategic position, Bharti said that the conflict is not directed at the Pakistani military but rather at terrorist elements and the infrastructure supporting them.

“India’s fight is with terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them, not with the Pakistani military,” he said.

However, he criticized the Pakistani military’s involvement in the conflict. “It is petty that the Pakistan army chose to intervene and fight for the terrorists, that prompted our response,” Bharti added.

India- Pakistan ceasefire “understanding”

India on May 10 reached a ceasefire understanding with Pakistan to cease military action on land, sea and in the air, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said.

This development occurred amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following India’s recent military campaign, Operation Sindoor.

The operation was launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the operation involved precision airstrikes on nine locations identified as terrorist infrastructure, including camps in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur, across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.