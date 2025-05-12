Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is China-made PL-15 missile which is used by PAF? 5 facts

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2025 11:25 AM IST

The four-day hostilities started after Pakistan targeted India's defence facilities and cities following New Delhi's precision strikes on terrorist targets.

In the four-day intense combat between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani armed forces reportedly used China-made PL-15 beyond visual range air-to-air missiles. 

Police retrieve a large missile fragment after attacks by Pakistan, in Barmer on Saturday.(ANI representational photo)
Police retrieve a large missile fragment after attacks by Pakistan, in Barmer on Saturday.(ANI representational photo)

What is PL-15? Here are five points on it.

  1. PL-15 is a radar-guided long-range air-to-air missile developed by the People's Republic of China. It is used by the country's air force. The Pakistan Air Force also uses the weapon.
  2. The PL-15 has a maximum range of 200 kilometres. It is guided with a combination of inertial, satellite navigation, datalink and active radar, the Global Times, China's state mouthpiece, reported in 2021.
  3. It was developed by the Luoyang-based China Airborne Missile Academy (CAMA). It was test-fired in 2011. It entered China's military in 2015. It was seen on China's Chengdu J-10C, the Shenyang J-16 and the Chengdu J-20 platforms.
  4. Its export variant was displayed in the 2021 Zhuhai Airshow. The export variant's range is 145 km. It uses a dual-pulsed solid-fuel rocket motor. It can achieve speeds greater than Mach 5, which is five times the speed of sound.
  5. The length of the missile is 4 metres, and its diameter is 200 millimetres.

According to an HT report, Pakistan also used Turkish-origin armed drones. Most of these attacks were thwarted by the Indian armed forces using the S-400 air defence systems, Akash surface-to-air missiles, Barak 8 defences, and anti-drone technologies.

Also read: Visible weapons, invisible enemy: A new era of war

India reportedly counterattacked using Scalp cruise missiles and Hammer smart weapons, and loitering munitions—essentially sensor-equipped kamikaze drones.

The four-day hostilities started after Pakistan targeted India's defence facilities and cities following New Delhi's precision strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Also read: Hours after India said it downed Pakistani jets, Islamabad's bizarre admission

In retaliation against Pakistani attacks, India targeted Pakistan's strategically crucial air force bases, including the Nur Khan station in Rawalpindi. India's strikes extensively damaged the stations.

Hours after India's strikes, Pakistan's DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart for a cessation of hostilities.

Get India Pakistan Ceasefire News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / What is China-made PL-15 missile which is used by PAF? 5 facts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On