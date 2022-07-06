‘How ironic that..’: Congress MP's ‘India-Pak’ tweet on Sunak, Javid departure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s premiership is on a brink after a slew of resignations from senior cabinet members saying he was not fit to govern. While Johnson has been facing hostility within his own party for quite some time, the serious blow to his prime ministerial position came from the resignation of finance minister Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.

Taking a dig at Boris Johnson, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “How very ironic that the first serious blows to BoJo's tenure as UK’s PM have come from the resignations of an Indian-origin Minister and a Pakistani-origin Minister!”

Born in the UK's Southampton to British Indian parents, Sunak studied Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University and was a Fulbright Scholar at Stanford University (US) where he studied for his MBA. He is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, and they have two daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

‘Will have to drag him kicking and screaming': UK's Boris Johnson on the brink

On the other hand, Sajid Javid’s is a rags to riches story. He is a second-generation immigrant whose parents came to Britain from Pakistan. His father, Abdul Ghani, worked in a cotton mill and then as a bus driver. Born in Rochdale, Javid later moved to Bristol with his family and went on to read economics and politics at Exeter.

The resignations of these two senior cabinet ministers has brought Johnson on the brink of his premiership even as he showed his determination to remain in office by appointing Nadhim Zahawi as his new finance minister, and filling some of the other vacancies. The jolt comes a month after Johnson survived a confidence vote of Conservative lawmakers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON