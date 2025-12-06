How long can Sheikh Hasina stay in India? EAM Jaishankar reveals at HTLS 2025

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that the stay in India of ousted former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity last month in her country, depends on the 'certain circumstance' under which she came to New Delhi in August last year. At HTLS 2025, S Jaishankar said that with regard to her stay in India, Sheikh Hasina also has to "make up her mind".(AP/HT Photo)

Speaking at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Jaishankar responded to a question on whether Hasina could stay in the country for as long as she wants, and said, "That's a different issue, isn't it?" Follow HTLS 2025 LIVE updates

He said that the former Bangladesh prime minister, who fled to India in August last year following the violent student protests and collapse of her government, came to New Delhi under a "certain circumstance".

"And, you know, I think that circumstance clearly sort of is a factor in what happens to her. But again, that is something which she has to make up her mind," Jaishankar added.

On November 17, a tribunal court in Bangladesh sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death after finding her guilty of committing "crimes against humanity" during the student uprising of 2024.

Bangladesh's former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also given the death sentence. Meanwhile, former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was given a lenient sentence of five years in prison due to his cooperation with the investigation and pleading guilty in July.

Following the verdict, Sheikh Hasina, like before, denied the charges against her and said that the judgment was "rigged" and "politically motivated" by a "kangaroo court".

Bangladesh urged India to extradite Sheikh Hasina and former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal after their sentencing. Dhaka invoked the extradition treaty and stated that New Delhi was obligated to return both leaders.

India responded to the matter and said it has noted the verdict. “As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country,” the statement from the Ministry of External Affairs added further.

EAM S Jaishankar was among several key speakers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actor Hugh Grant and Aamir Khan, at the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, a stage that offers fresh ideas to share the current discourse and for a better future.

Under the theme, "Transforming Tomorrow", this year, leaders and changemakers from across fields like politics, business, sports, health, science and entertainment gathered to capture the spirit of innovation, resilience and growth that defines our era.