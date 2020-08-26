How metro travel will look in Covid-19 era

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 09:19 IST

The Delhi Metro services, which have been closed since March 22 in view of coronavirus pandemic, are likely to be allowed as part of Unlock 4.

Unlock 4, the ongoing process to open up economic activities in India after the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the pandemic, will start from September 1. The guidelines for this phase will be issued sometime this week, ministry of home affairs officials said.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone above 3 million and as many as 58,390 people have died of the infection, according to the health ministry dashboard on Wednesday morning.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are planning to put in place a series of measures for a smooth and safe conduct when the metro resumes operation.

Here are the safety measures to be followed:

• Tokens will no longer be issued to passengers. Automatic top-up and smart cards will be available for contactless travel.

• All passengers arriving at metro stations will be thermally screened by CISF staff. The security personnel will also check whether the passengers have Aaogya Setu app on their phones

• CISF personnel at door-frame metal detectors will mandatorily wear a mask shield, face mask, and gloves.

• If the door frame metal detector does not raise an alarm when a passenger passes through it, he/she will be allowed to move ahead without any frisking. CISF officials can, however, select passengers randomly for a detailed frisk.

• The security officials will use modified hand-held metal detectors to check passengers from a distance.

• The number of passengers in a train will be limited to 300-350.

• Only alternate seats will be used.

• Air conditioners inside trains will be set at 26 degrees Celsius

• Passengers will be required to keep the mask on throughout their journey.