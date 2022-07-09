How rescue ops are being carried out after Amarnath cloudburst tragedy

More than 15,000 people are reported to have been rescued since Friday evening when a cloudburst - near the holy Amarnath shrine - in Jammu and Kashmir killed at least 16 people. Forty people are still missing even as search operations were carried out overnight by the army, along with the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“16 deaths have been confirmed, and about 40 people still seem to be missing. No landslides have taken place, but rain continues. However, no hindrance has been reported in the rescue work. Four NDRF teams - with over 100 rescuers - are involved. Besides, the Indian Army, the SDRF, the CRPF and others are also carrying out efforts,” NDRF director general Atul Karwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Saturday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 20 tents and some community kitchens were washed away in the flash floods on Friday when a cloudburst took place near the iconic shrine. The Yatra remains suspended for now.

Visuals were posted by the army as pilgrims were airlifted by choppers amid efforts for carrying pilgrims to safety.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sniffer dogs could also be seen deployed in videos in search of missing people.

A BSF MI-17 chopper has also been pressed into action to air transport injured people and bodies from the Neelgrah helipad. “BSF MI-17 took off from Nilgrath helipad with 8 dead bodies at 1017 hrs they will land at BSF helipad Humhama from where dead bodies will be taken to PCR for embalming,” a spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the clips showed security personnel cleaning the debris amid search ops

While Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has been monitoring the situation constantly, India Army's Chinar Corps Cadre Lt General ADS Aujla also visited the site of the incident on Saturday and interacted with the locals.

The Annual Amarnath Yatra began on June 30 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Yatra is held via two routes - the Baltal route and the Pahalgam route.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON