How SPG thwarted a possible threat to PM Modi at Gandhi statue venue in Kyiv?

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue at Oasis of Peace Park in Kyiv, the sleuths of Special Protection Group (SPG) deployed the bullet-resistant shields to protect the Indian PM after anti-India sentiment in Ukraine was conveyed by the Indian diaspora. The sleuths of Special Protection Group (SPG) deployed the bullet-resistant shields to protect PM Modi

No less than 60 SPG commandos led by Director SPG Alok Sharma were deployed at the Mahatma Gandhi statue venue after the PM's team was told about the anti-India sentiment prevailing in Ukraine due to New Delhi's perceived proximity to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

During PM Modi’s meeting with the Indian diaspora, it was conveyed that Indians were facing a tough time in the country as Ukrainians blame Indians for siding with Putin and Russia.



It is learnt that the Indian SPG team was totally on alert during the seven-hour visit of the PM to Kyiv and bullet resistant shields were unfolded at the Park to foil any sniper as PM Modi walked into the Peace Park. Videos aired by the news channels showed the BR shields being deployed and the entire place was swarming with security personnel.

The PM's security team heaved a sigh of relief after Narendra Modi boarded the train back to Poland, from where he is flying to New Delhi tonight.



What PM Modi told Zelenskyy about the Ukraine conflict?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to find ways to end the ongoing war.

"We (India) are not neutral. From the very beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace. We have come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war.

The prime minister said India is ever ready to play an "active role" in every effort to restore peace in Ukraine and he would even like to contribute personally in ending the conflict.

