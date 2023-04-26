How is the Sudan crisis impacting relations with India? Envoy responds

Sudanese ambassador to India Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhussain on Wednesday said the ongoing crisis in Sudan will not have a negative impact on the relation between the northeast African nation and India. He also appreciated India's prompt action to evacuate its stranded citizens from the war-torn country. Smoke rises over the city as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, in Khartoum, Sudan,(REUTERS)

"Definitely not a negative impact...if there is any impact that is positive. I think there is a good level of cooperation and coordination during this crisis...will make us look into the future more optimistic,” the Sudanese envoy told news agency ANI.

He also added that both India and Sudan share a lot of cultural similarities and diversification. "India and Sudan have very special ties even in Sudan. We have a Sudanese community originally from India, they came to Sudan 100 years ago, and they are staying there and now they are Sudanese," he said.

More that 530 Indians have been brought to safety, under the the Operation Kaveri launched by the Indian government, after forces loyal to the Sudan Army chief, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy-turned-rival, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), agreed on a 72-hour nationwide ceasefire.

"I have been working closely 24 hours a day and we really did a good job in coordinating cooperation, providing necessary permits for aircraft, for ships to fly and to land in Sudan and to bring back Indian citizens," Elhussain said.

There are no signs of serious negotiations on ending the fight for power from two warring factions amid ceasefire which is partially holding, according to UN envoy to Sudan Volker Perthes. Similarly, the Sudanese envoy said there are still violations from rebel side but the current ceasefire is maintained better than the earlier ones.

“The last three ceasefires were not so successful. But the fourth one, which is going through right now is holding on the ground relatively. I mean, there are still violations from the rebel side. But the ceasefire is holding better than the previous ones,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)