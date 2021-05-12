How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Co-WIN, Aarogya Setu app

India on Wednesday entered the 116th day of vaccination drive against the deadly coronavirus disease where more than 17.52 crore people have been administered the drug. Millions have lined up outside the government and private hospitals from January this year to get their vaccine doses, termed as a key protection against fighting the virus.

The process requires individuals to register to receive a Covid-19 vaccine jab through the Co-WIN app of the Centre. The online portal shows the government and private hospital facilities under the desired PIN code and under districts.

The people can also select the category to filter from options of selecting a slot under age group, paid and free facility and choice of vaccine between Covaxin and Covishield.

Once an individual receives his/her first dose of the shot, the government issues a vaccination certificate which carries all the basic details - like name, age, gender - and also all the details of vaccination like vaccine name and date of receiving the first dose.

People who have taken their doses of Covid-19 vaccination can download their certificate both from the Co-Win portal as well as from the Aarogya Setu app.

How to download Covid vaccination certificate from CoWin?

Visit the official website of CoWin at https://www.cowin.gov.in/home

Click on the Sign In/Register button

Sign in using your registered mobile number. Proceed by entering the one-time password (OTP) received.

After logging in, there will be a Certificate tab under your name.

Click on the download button to get a soft copy of your vaccination certificate.

How to download Covid vaccination certificate from Aarogya Setu?

Open the Aarogya Setu app on your phone.

Sign in using your mobile number.

Click on the CoWin tab at the top.

Enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID after clicking on the Vaccination Certificate option.

Click on the download button to get your vaccination certificate

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive started on March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1, followed by vaccination for the age group 18-44 from May 1 to bring a larger population under the ambit of vaccination drive.