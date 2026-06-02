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How to get away with murder, UP woman YouTubes after killing lover with husband's help

Police were reportedly probing a missing person's complaint lodged by the victim's family when they learnt that a couple had killed and dismembered him. 

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 02:58 pm IST
By Haidar Naqvi
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A couple has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur for allegedly murdering and dismembering a 20-year-old man after investigators found a digital trail on their smartphones, including YouTube queries on how to evade capital punishment, dispose of a body, survive a police encounter, and prison amenities, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused even reportedly scattered Nishad's belongings at different locations to make it difficult for authorities to identify and probe the crime.(Representative Image)

Kiran Devi and her husband, Kamta Nishad, were picked up for questioning based on the former's high call volume with Vijay Nishad, who went missing on May 8. Inconsistencies in their accounts prompted a forensic examination of their mobile phones, which showed the incriminating search history.

ALSO READ | UP man kills daughter, chops body into 6 pieces over suspected interfaith relationship

Police superintendent Abhimanyu Manglik said Vijay Nishad had an affair with Kiran Devi, who allegedly lured him to her house, where her husband bludgeoned him to death. “They then used a grinder machine to sever the limbs, packed the remains into a sack, and drove to a forest area in Kanpur’s Reuna where they incinerated the body using petrol to erase all clues.”

Police have registered a case of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence, and the recovered remains have been sent for forensic examination.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Haidar Naqvi

Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

uttar pradesh police up crime murder fatehpur
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