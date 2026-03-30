Visakhapatnam: Navy staffer kills lover, chops body and hides it in fridge
In a shocking incident in Visakhapatnam, a Navy staff member allegedly killed and dismembered a woman following a heated argument.
A Navy employee was arrested in Visakhapatnam for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old woman and dismembering her body, police said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Chintada Ravindra, who is posted at INS Dega, allegedly killed the woman, Polipalli Mounika, at his residence in the Gajuwaka area following an argument, reported news agency PTI.
According to police, Ravindra dismembered the body after the murder, stored some parts in a refrigerator, and disposed of others at different locations.
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Officials said he also allegedly burnt the head and hands at a vacant site near Adavivaram in an attempt to destroy evidence.
Police further stated that the accused and the victim had been in contact since 2021 after meeting through a dating application and had been in a relationship, frequently meeting across the city, the report stated.
Officials said the accused claimed the woman had taken ₹3.5 lakh from him and threatened to reveal their relationship to his wife, which led to repeated disputes between them.
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On the day of the incident, Ravindra allegedly called Mounika to his flat, where a heated argument broke out before he smothered her to death.
According to the Circle Inspector of Gajuwaka, the crime took place at the accused’s residence in LV Nagar, where the body was cut into two parts – one kept in a refrigerator and the other packed in a gunny bag, reported news agency ANI.
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Police said the accused carried out the crime while his wife was away at her parental home. The remains were later recovered from the house, and the accused has been taken into custody.
Gajuwaka police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More