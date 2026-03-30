Visakhapatnam: Navy staffer kills lover, chops body and hides it in fridge

A Navy employee was arrested in Visakhapatnam for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old woman and dismembering her body, police said on Monday. The victim, Polipalli Mounika, had been in a relationship with the accused, Chintada Ravindra, since 2021. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

The accused, identified as Chintada Ravindra, who is posted at INS Dega, allegedly killed the woman, Polipalli Mounika, at his residence in the Gajuwaka area following an argument, reported news agency PTI.

According to police, Ravindra dismembered the body after the murder, stored some parts in a refrigerator, and disposed of others at different locations.

ALSO READ | Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Victim’s mother moves HC against Diya Padalkar’s acquittal

Officials said he also allegedly burnt the head and hands at a vacant site near Adavivaram in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police further stated that the accused and the victim had been in contact since 2021 after meeting through a dating application and had been in a relationship, frequently meeting across the city, the report stated.

Officials said the accused claimed the woman had taken ₹3.5 lakh from him and threatened to reveal their relationship to his wife, which led to repeated disputes between them.

ALSO READ | Man arrested for strangling woman to death over broken relationship

On the day of the incident, Ravindra allegedly called Mounika to his flat, where a heated argument broke out before he smothered her to death.

According to the Circle Inspector of Gajuwaka, the crime took place at the accused’s residence in LV Nagar, where the body was cut into two parts – one kept in a refrigerator and the other packed in a gunny bag, reported news agency ANI.

ALSO READ | Four-year-old girl from Assam found dead in Bengaluru, rape suspected: Police

Police said the accused carried out the crime while his wife was away at her parental home. The remains were later recovered from the house, and the accused has been taken into custody.

Gajuwaka police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)