Man arrested for strangling woman to death over broken relationship

Pune: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death with a rope by her paramour after she ended the relationship. The incident occurred near the new Katraj tunnel along the Mumbai–Bengaluru bypass on March 18 and the accused was on the run. The Ambegaon police arrested him on Saturday night. Police said the accused lost his job which led to frequent quarrels between the couple. (HT)

The victim was identified as Manisha Khamm Damai (25), who was a resident of Ayushi Complex near Pari Company Chowk in Narhe. The arrested accused was identified as Prakash Arjun Tikhatrie (30), a resident of Hinjawadi who is originally from Achham district in Nepal. The victim’s brother, Kishan Bharat Parihar (35), filed the complaint at the Ambegaon police station on the day of the murder.

All three individuals are originally from Nepal and were working as watchmen in Pune. Police said the accused lost his job which led to frequent quarrels between the couple. Manisha eventually ended the relationship, following which the accused allegedly became angry and resentful.

On March 18, the accused allegedly contacted Manisha and asked her to meet him in the Narhe area. Police said he took her to a secluded spot behind a hotel surrounded by dense vegetation where an argument broke out. He then allegedly strangled her with a rope and fled the scene.

After the young woman’s body was recovered in the bushes, senior police officers visited the spot and they launched a manhunt to nab the accused after confirming his identity.

Police said technical and local intelligence inputs helped trace the accused. They said further investigation is underway.