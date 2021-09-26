How was PM Modi allowed in US despite having taken Covaxin? Shiv Sena questions

The Shiv Sena raised questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States asking how was the prime minister allowed entry in America when he was had taken doses of Covaxin which is yet to be recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The party questioned how could there be different rules related to the vaccine for the general public and the prime minister for foreign travel.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in his weekly column ‘Rokthok’ in party mouthpiece Samana, has said that Modi must be feeling relieved as he was able to go abroad after a long time.

“The world has recognised Covishield. However, those who have taken the Covaxin vaccine are now in a fix as they are not allowed to travel to many American-European countries. Then how come Modi, who has taken doses of Covaxin was allowed to land in America? Many students, businessmen were not allowed to travel for having taken doses of Covaxin. If we point that such rules are only for common people and not for the high and mighty, the BJP will criticise us saying that with Modi, everything is possible (Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai). Who can stop Modi?”

In addition, Raut said that in Maharashtra, BJP is on an entertainment spree by levelling baseless allegations against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He said that since theatres and auditoriums were closed and people were being deprived of entertainment, the void was being filled by the BJP leaders. The opposition BJP is being ably aided by the central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in their mission of entertaining the people, he said.

“Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya gets up every morning and levels baseless allegations against an MVA minister. He then tours the constituency of that minister. Maharashtra has seen many opposition leaders like Madhu Dandavate, Madhu Limaye, George Fernandes who exposed the then governments. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi had to face the music but what is happening now has never been seen before in Indian politics,” Raut has remarked.

The BJP had described Raut’s remarks on Modi’s tour as childish. “Their very question on Modi’s American tour exposes their ignorance and displays their childishness,” said BJP legislator Ram Kadam. “We have been criticising the MVA government and complaining against them on basis of proof. If the MVA leaders are innocent, why are they afraid of facing the central agencies?” questioned Kadam.

Raut has trained his guns on BJP state president Chandrakant Patil. Recently, Patil had reacted to an article and written a rebuttal to Saamna, criticising Raut for his remarks against him. “We published the letter written by Chandrakant Patil in our newspaper. Patil criticised me saying that Sanjay Raut was acting as a spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. He said that Raut had no credibility in the Shiv Sena. Further, he described me as the man responsible for breaking the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. How can a man with no credibility break such an alliance in the first place? This only shows their ignorance,” said Raut.

The Shiv Sena had fought the 2019 Maharashtra polls in alliance with the BJP. However, the problem started when the Sena insisted on sharing the chief minister’s post with the BJP. The BJP refused and hence the Sena teamed with the opposition parties like Congress and the NCP to form the government. Raut played a major role in forging this alliance and the BJP has been training their guns on him.