‘Howdy, Modi!’: ‘India never had better friend in White House’ and other Donald Trump top quotes

The President of United states described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of America’s greatest friend and said he was thrilled to be at the ‘Howdy,Modi!’ event in Houston, Texas where more than 50 thousand Indian-Americans had gathered to welcome the Indian Prime Minister who is on a week-long visit to the United States, on Sunday. Trump also said the ties between India and America are stronger than ever while praising the Indian-American community for their contributions.

Watch | #HowdyModi: 400 artistes, nearly 50,000 people at festive Houston event

Here are top quotes from US President’s speech at the event

* I am so thrilled to be here with one of America’s greatest friend PM Modi of India. PM Modi is doing a great job with the people of India.

* As a result of PM Modi’s pro growth policies, India has lifted nearly 300 million out of poverty, and that is an incredible number.

* PM Modi and I have come to celebrate everything India and America share. So happy to be with 50,000 hardworking American-Indians. We are proud to have you as Americans.

* Border security is vital to both US and India. Under PM Modi the world is witnessing a strong, thriving and sovereign India.

* In November the US & India will demonstrate dramatic progress of our defence relationship, holding the first-ever tri-service military exercise between our nations, it is called ‘Tiger Triumph.

* Today we honour all of the brave American and Indian military service members who work together to safeguard our freedom.”

* We are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. We stand proudly protecting innocent Indian-Americans from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism.”

* India has never invested in Unites States like it is doing today, and I want to say it is reciprocal because we are doing the same thing in India.”

