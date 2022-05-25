‘How’s the Prasad': Jitin Prasada's comeback at Kapil Sibal who quit Congress

Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June last year, on Wednesday took a sharp jibe at former Union minister Kapil Sibal, who revealed today he resigned from the grand old party last week.

“How’s the ‘Prasad’ Mr. Sibal! (smiling emoji) #RajyaSabha @KapilSibal,” tweeted Prasada, currently a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, quote-tweeting Sibal’s post attacking the former for joining the BJP.

“Jitin Prasada. Joins BJP. The question is will he get ‘prasada’ from BJP or is he just a ‘catch’ for UP elections? In such deals if ‘ideology’ doesn’t matter changeover is easy,” the now-former Congressman had tweeted, with a pun on Prasada's surname.

On Wednesday, Sibal filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha in Lucknow as an independent candidate with support of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP). Afterwards, speaking to media, he said, among other things, he resigned from the Congress on March 16.

“I’ll not say anything about the Congress…not appropriate for me to say anything. It’s not easy to leave a relationship of 30-31 years,” the 73-year-old politician also said.

Sibal becomes the sixth leader to leave the Sonia Gandhi-led party this year, and the third in recent days, after Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel, respectively. Former central ministers RPN Singh, Ashwani Kumar, and ex-MP Ripun Bora, too, bid farewell to the Congress. Among these, Singh and Jakhar joined the saffron party, with Patel likely to follow suit, while Bora switched to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Reacting to Sibal’s departure, Congress general secretary said ‘people come and go from our party.’

