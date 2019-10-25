HP cabinet meet: Policies to promote ayurveda, IT, tourism get govt nod

india

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved a policy to provide cost-effective Ayush services by upgrading Ayurvedic hospitals and dispensaries across the state.

The policy aims at strengthening and upgrading the secondary and tertiary level of health care in Ayush system of medicine, a government spokesperson said.

In a first, the government has come up with ‘Himachal Pradesh State AYUSH Policy’ that envisages attractive incentives for prospective investors in Ayush (ayurveda, yoga & naturopathy, unani, siddha, sowa rigpa and homoeopathy) and wellness sector, he added.

The cabinet, presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to provide capital subsidy on Ayush therapy units at the rate of 25% of fixed capital investment with a ceiling of ₹1 crore, excluding cost of land; interest subvention of 4% on term loan with ceiling of ₹15 lakh per annum; and net state GST reimbursement at the rate of 75% for seven years.

NEW POLICY FOR IT SECTOR

In a bid to boost investment in IT sector, the cabinet also gave its nod to a new policy—Information Technology (IT), Information Technology Enabled Services (ITes) and Electronics System Development and Maintenance (ESDM) Policy, 2019—which would strengthen the infrastructural support system in the sector.

It also approved the Affordable Housing Policy, 2019, and revised guidelines for tourism department for issuance of essentiality certificates (EC) under the Himachal Tenancy and Land Reforms Rules in cases where a non-agriculturists wishes to purchase land in the state for setting up of tourism units.

The promoter will have to submit to tourism director the Preliminary Project Report (PPR) of the project for which the EC is required. The director will assess the land required for the tourism project, he added.

STRENGTHENING REAL ESTATE SECTOR

In order to regulate and promote the real estate sector, the cabinet gave its consent to establish the real estate regulatory authority (RERA) in the state. It also gave its consent to create 46 posts of different categories, including its chairman and members.

To provide opportunities of livelihood to the people of rural areas and also preserve the traditional handloom, handicrafts and artisans, the cabinet approved ‘Mukhya Mantri Gram Kaushal Yojna’ which would help upgrade skills among youth and associate them with traditional crafts.

The government has decided to set up statues of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Shimla, Manali and Kullu.

The cabinet also decided to set up five integrated rehabilitation centre in Bilaspur, Solan, Kullu, Shimla and Nurpur. Decision was taken to establish seven government sericulture centres at Dheem Kataru, Dharot, Saroa, Bagachanogi, Murah, Sainj in Mandi district and Manglore in Kullu district along with creation of seven posts of sericulture inspector.

A decision was also taken to increase the stipend of Interns of MBBS/BDS in all government medical/ dental colleges from ₹15,000 to ₹17,000.

