HP to levy cess on liquor, funds to go towards maintenance of cow sheds

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced that a cess will be levied on liquor in a move that is expected to generate funds for maintenance of ‘gau sadans’ (cow shelters) in the state.

In his first budget speech, Thakur announced an amendment to the HP Religious Endowments and Temple Trust Act to allow utilisation of 15% of temple offerings for maintenance of cow sheds. Cess of Rs 1 will be imposed per liquor bottle to ensure funds for cowsheds.

The CM also announced a ‘governance index’ to rate districts according to their performance.

Blame game

Thakur blamed the previous Congress government for “financial mess”. “The debt burden on the state, which was Rs 19,977 crore in 2007, increased to Rs 27, 598 crore by 2012, when the BJP government was ousted by Congress,” he said. During the Congress regime from 2013- 2017, debt burden increased from Rs 27, 598 crore to Rs 46,385 crore. Thakur also blamed the Congress for the sluggish growth estimate for the current fiscal.

New schemes galore

“It’s for the first time that 28 new welfare schemes will be launched in one go,” Thakur said.

Other major announcements

1. Himachal Pradesh Grihani Suvidha Yojana under which women will be provided LPG cylinders and gas stoves.

2. 60% subsidy on installation of anti-hail guns.

3. Rs 35 crore allocated for solar fencing scheme to keep wild animal at a bay. Subsidy on solar fencing enhanced from 80% to 85%.

4. Govt to introduce bill to encourage marketing of agriculture products and livestock.

5. Working days under MNREGA to be increased from 100 to 120.

6. Stipend of Panchayati Raj representatives to be enhanced.

7. The government will also allocate a development budget for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members.

8. Science village to be established.

9. Slash in the electricity duty from 4% to 2% on small industrial units 10% to 7% on medium units.

10. Government to amend hydropower policy in the next three months.

11. Svavlamban Scheme, under which 25% capital subsidy, land lease on 1% lease money, stamp duty on private land cut from 6% to 3%, has been proposed.

12. Government allocates Rs 100 crore to continue skill development schemes started by previous Congress government.