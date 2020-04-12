e-paper
HRD ministry to launch web portal for students in schools, colleges

Since the lockdown was imposed on March 25 to curb the spread of Covid-19, the HRDF ministry has been publicizing its own e-learning initiatives, like the ‘e-pathshala’ portal for students.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 12:42 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to a senior government official, the idea of an online resource for students was pitched during discussions with the Prime Minister’s Office, and the HRD ministry has already begun working towards it.
The Union ministry of human resource development (HRD) is planning to launch a web portal with study material for students from Class 1 in school to those studying in colleges. The move comes in the wake of a shift to e-learning amid the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Since the lockdown was imposed on March 25, the ministry has been publicizing its own e-learning initiatives, like the ‘e-pathshala’ portal for students.

The ministry is also planning to undertake a consultation with states to discuss issues like the academic calendar and holding of examinations, according to senior government officials..

“Naturally, it is important that there is coordination (with states). For this purpose, the HRD ministry is planning to hold a consultation with the states,” said a senior ministry official.

It is being considered that the HRD minister will interact with education ministers of states next week, said a senior official.

