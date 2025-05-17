New Delhi HT Archives: Pact paves way for a democratic set up in Sikkim

Sikkim’s popularly elected representatives will administer law and order, finance, land revenue and economic development plans, according to the tripartite agreement between India, the Chogyal and the representatives of the State’s three main political parties, the Janata Congress, the National Congress and the National Party that was signed in Gangtok last night. These portfolios, hitherto under the direct charge of the Chogyal, were a bone of contention between the hereditary ruler and the elected representatives under the diarchical constitutional arrangements replaced by the agreement.

The agreement, which was made public today (May 16, 1975), provides for a State Assembly elected on adult suffrage and an executive council responsible to the Assembly. The Chogyal, under the agreement, becomes a constitutional ruler with direct executive authority only over “the Palace establishment and the Sikkim Guards,” the latter a 200-strong armed constabulary.

India, according to the agreement assumes overall responsibility for Sikkim’s good administration, communal harmony and economic and social development in addition to its “sole responsibility” for defence, territorial integrity of Sikkim and the conduct and regulation of external relations.

The head of Sikkim’s administration will be a Chief Executive who “shall be appointed by the Chogyal on the nomination of the Government of India “ The Chief Executive will preside over the meetings of the Executive Council.

The agreement also lays down that any difference of opinion between the Chief Executive and the Chogyal “shall be referred to the Political Officer in Sikkim, who shall obtain the advice of the Government of India, which shall be binding”.

The “one man one vote” for the State Assembly, the agreement stipulates, should not lead to the domination of any single ethnic community. The provision evidently is intended to reassure the Bhutia, Lepcha and other ethnic minority groups against domination by Sikkimese of Nepali origin. who constitute about 80 % of the State’s approximately three lakh population. The balance, it is said, is to be attained through a “parity” of seats in the Assembly between the majority community and the ethnic minority groups, but the details of the arrangement are still to be worked out by the three parties concerned.

There is also said to be an informal agreement among the parties concerned on the immediate appointment of an Advisory Council of eight to 10 popular representatives to discharge the State’s executive functions, pending fresh elections in about six to eight months. Mr. B. S. Das, the Indian administrator, will head the Council.

The following is the text of the agreement: “Whereas the Chogyal and the people of Sikkim are convinced that their interest and the long term interest of Sikkim as a whole call for:

(i)the establishment of a fully responsible Government in Sikkim with a more democratic Constitution, the guarantee of fundamental rights, the rule of law, an independent judiciary, and greater legislative and executive powers for the elected representatives of the people;

(ii)a system of elections based on adult suffrage which will give equitable representation to all sections of the people on the basis of the principle of one man one vote;

(iii)the strengthening of Indo Sikkim co-operation and interrelationships.”